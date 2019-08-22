Manifestações em defesa da Amazônia se espalham pelo País

BRASÍLIA – Dezenas de manifestações pelo Brasil e em mais dez países estão agendadas para ocorrer a partir desta sexta-feira, 23, em defesa da Amazônia e protesto contra as políticas do meio ambiente conduzidas pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro e o ministro do Meio Ambiente, Ricardo Salles.

Os protestos ganharam força nesta quinta-feira, com diversas repercussões internacionais, envolvendo países e celebridades, como Gisele Bündchen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian e Madonna.

Nesta sexta-feira, 23, manifestações estão previstas para ocorrer em capitais como Brasília, Rio Janeiro, São Paulo, Salvador e Curitiba, além das cidades de Santos (SP), Atalanta (SC) e Juazeiro do Norte (CE).

No sábado, há manifestações marcadas nas capitais Manaus, Belém, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Goiânia, São Luis, Vitória, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Palmas, Aracaju, Natal e Maceió. Uma lista de cidades também prevê protestos no sábado, como Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Campinas (SP), Londrina (PR), Juiz de Fora (MG), Ribeirão Preto (SP) e São Carlos (SP).

Uma série de manifestações fora do País e em embaixadas no Brasil também está prevista para ocorrer amanhã. Dez países estão na relação dos atos: Espanha, Portugal, Equador, Peru, Alemanha, Hungria, Itália, Uruguai e Guatemala.